Outband Launches Q2 2026 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Publisher Silver Lining Games and developer Square Glade Games announced the open-world camper van exploration game, Outbound, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in Q2 2026.

View the Switch 2 announcement and release window trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Outbound is an open-world exploration game set in a utopian near future. You start with an empty camper van and turn it into the home of your dreams. Build and explore at your own pace. Scavenge materials, craft, automate production, and build in and on top of your vehicle with modular parts. Advance in technology and efficiently use energy to power your home. Adjust your strategy to adapt to new landscapes and changing environmental conditions.

Features:

Source Energy – Fuel your electric camper van with energy from the sun, wind, or water.

– Fuel your electric camper van with energy from the sun, wind, or water. Build – Build your moving base with a modular building system. Customize your vehicle with paint, decorations, and furniture to create your own perfect cozy place.

– Build your moving base with a modular building system. Customize your vehicle with paint, decorations, and furniture to create your own perfect cozy place. Grow – Create gardens to nurture delicate and delicious plants and mushrooms. Eat them raw or cook them first to refill your needs.

– Create gardens to nurture delicate and delicious plants and mushrooms. Eat them raw or cook them first to refill your needs. Craft and Automate – Craft workstations and tools from resources around you. Upgrade, connect, and automate to produce more complex parts.

– Craft workstations and tools from resources around you. Upgrade, connect, and automate to produce more complex parts. Explore – Explore a colorful open world with a variety of biomes, resources, and secrets to uncover.

