Ghost of Yotei New Game Plus Update Releases November 24 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions have announced a free update for Ghost of Yotei will release on November 24. It will add a New Game Plus mode.

View the New Game Plus trailer below:

Read details on the update below:

On November 24, a free patch* for all Ghost of Yōtei players will introduce New Game Plus, allowing you to replay Atsu’s quest for vengeance from the beginning with everything you earned throughout the campaign. Yes, that means it’s time to bring a gun to a sword fight, with all of the armors, abilities, and weapons from your first playthrough available from the start of the game.

New Game Plus will unlock after you’ve finished the main story, and will add new harder difficulty options and two new Trophies. There’s also a new currency called Ghost Flowers that you can exchange with a new vendor for more than 30 new cosmetics including new armor sets and weapon dyes, plus 10 new charms. You’ll also be able to earn an additional tier of upgrades for your existing armor sets and weapons.

Beyond New Game Plus, we also have a host of new features coming for the base game. Starting with this new patch, you’ll be able to replay content in the post-game after you’ve completed the main story, including a new stats display. We’re also adding new accessibility options including directional button remapping, and new Photo Mode features including shutter speed, a composition grid, and new filters.We’re happy to close out the year with these new features and excited to see what everyone creates in Photo Mode! We’re extraordinarily grateful for all of the support you’ve shown Ghost of Yōtei since our launch last month. Whether you revisit Atsu’s story in New Game Plus or jump in for the first time this holiday season, we hope you enjoy your time in Ezo, and we can’t wait to introduce you to Ghost of Yōtei Legends in 2026! Thank you for playing!

