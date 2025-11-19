Tales of Berseria Remastered Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer D.A.G have announced Tales of Berseria Remastered for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch on February 26, 2026 in Japan and February 27 worldwide.

View the announcement trailer below:

The game will be available in the following editions:

Standard ($39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 / ¥6,930)

A copy of the game

Pre-order bonus: Super Adventuring Assistance Set Apple Gel (x10) Peach Gel (x10) Life Bottle (x10) Panacea Bottle (x10)



Deluxe ($59.99 / £49.99 / €59.99 / ¥9,350)

A copy of the game

Battle Background Music Pack

Digital art book and soundtrack

Super Growth Support Herb Set

Pre-order bonus: Super Adventuring Assistance Set

Read details on the remaster below:

Tales of Berseria returns with enhanced graphics and optimized gameplay!

Engage in the ultimate quest for self-discovery, remastered for the first time. The sacred kingdom awaits the arrival of its savior, and a lone woman named Velvet is marked by traumatic deceit.. Join Velvet on her journey for vengeance, along with her cast of eccentric companions, as they sail through the archipelago which comprises the kingdom of Midgand.

A Tale of Emotion Versus Reason

Let emotions guide your destiny, or maintain order with the power of reason. Witness the eternal struggle between the head and the heart as Velvet is challenged to stand by her convictions while the world around her compresses into a system of order.

An Exhilarating Combat System

Freely choose Artes to suit your playstyle and perform a variety of combos. Collect enemy Souls to unleash a barrage of attacks for a thrilling battle experience.

A Modern, High-Quality Retelling

Useful features like destination markers and the ability to disable enemy encounters make traversing the islands of Midgand all the more enticing. Visit the famous Grade Shop from the game’s opening. Get a smooth play experience only found in this remaster!

Access Downloadable Content from the First Iteration

This version features several downloadable content from the original 2016 version. A treasure trove of content awaits you, such as outfits for your characters from the previous Tales Of games along with useful equipment for your travels.

