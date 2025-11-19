PGA TOUR 2K25 Launches February 6, 2026 for Switch 2 - News

Publisher 2K and developer HB Studios announced PGA TOUR 2K25 will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on February 6, 2026.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 28, 2025.

Enjoy putts, pars, and precision like never before with PGA TOUR 2K25, the newest iteration of the best-selling golf sim franchise of the decade*. In a 2K franchise-first, make a name for yourself in three prestigious Majors: The PGA Championship, The U.S. Open, and The Open Championship. Personalize your game with expanded MyCAREER, MyPLAYER, and Course Designer options. Challenge friends across ranked, casual, and cross-platform multiplayer.

Grab a Club, Grab a Friend

Multiplayer match types include Match Play, Scramble, or Skins—online or local. Earn season rewards in daily and weekly tournaments. Compete with friends wherever they play with cross-platform societies.

Real Feel

New EvoSwing mechanics give more club control than ever! Swing your swing and play your game with new shot types, ball flights, roll physics, and visual improvements.

Make History in Major Tournaments

The PGA Championship, The U.S. Open, and The Open Championship make their PGA TOUR 2K franchise debut.

MyCAREER and MyPLAYER, Your Way

Step into the most immersive MyCAREER yet. Dynamically simulate rounds, and play through training and pre-tournament events. Be your authentic self in MyPLAYER with diverse customizations, upgraded Skill Trees, plus new Attribute Point and Equipment Progression systems.

Seasons—Back and Better Than Ever

Regular content updates, Ranked leaderboard resets, plenty of rewards to earn + more. Progress at your own pace—play through past Seasons even when a new one is live.

Unleash Your Inner Course Architect

Design your dream course with Course Designer! Show off your courses in all their natural beauty with an all-new camera system, plus new tools, surfaces and more control with high-res terrain.

