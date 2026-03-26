Retro-Inspired Horizontal Shooter ZPF Launches April 16 for Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher Mega Cat Studios and developer ZPF Team announced the retro-inspired horizontal shooter, ZPF, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on April 16 for $9.99.

The game first released for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive in November 2025.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

ZPF is a retro-inspired horizontal shooter for the SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive. Blast your way through a cosmic gauntlet of epic boss battles, addictive scoring, and hidden secrets in a thrilling arcade-style adventure through fantasy, science-fiction, and alien-themed worlds.

Inspired by classic horizontal shooters like Lords of Thunder, Elemental Master, and the Thunderforce series, ZPF is a passion project from the designer and developer of Super XYX and Tanzer.

Over Six Stages of Full-On Pixel Mayhem

Players will dodge and weave through intense bullet patterns, unleashing a barrage of firepower upon hordes of unique and challenging enemies.

Three Playable Characters

Choose your hero—from the teleporting trickster to the laser-wielding warrior! Each character boasts a distinct playstyle with unique shots and melee attacks.

Boss Battles

Brace yourself for epic encounters with mid and end-stage bosses, each demanding a different strategy to defeat.

Shop Buffs and Hints

Upgrade your arsenal and gain valuable tips between levels at each of the world’s in-game shops.

Secrets Galore

Finish every stage and discover a treasure trove of hidden secrets.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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