Fox McCloud to Appear in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 722 Views
The official social media page for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has revealed Star Fox protagonist, Fox McCloud, will appear in the upcoming movie.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will premiere in theaters on April 1 in the US and other markets, while it will release throughout the month of April in select territories.
"Let's rock and roll!" reads the post. "Fox McCloud joins The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, only in theaters April 1."
Original Star Fox character artist Takaya Imamura in a response stated, "Overwhelmed with emotion. Thank you, Miyamoto-san."
View the poster of Fox McCloud in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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“Fox McCloud, leader of Star Fox. I’d like to talk to you about the Super Smash Brothers initiative.”
That's very neat but, did they think the movie would flop or something if they didn't spoil this surprise..?
The first movie made over $1.3 billion in the box office and is the highest grossing American, non-Disney animated film of all time.
There’s no reason to believe the second movie won’t be just as successful.
This is more for Star Fox’s benefit than the movie’s.
cool, Maybe switch online+ might release star fox adventures. and then a star fox adventures 2 would be awesome
Upcoming Starfox game confirmed? After Zero I was sure the series was dead (even though the bonus content in Ubisofts 2018 Starlink was generally praised), but then, if Nintendo is thinking up a game mechanic or concept that they think fits best to Starfox, they would probably still give Fox another run.