BloodRayne: Definitive Collection Launches July 29 for PS5 and Switch - News

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Ppublisher Strictly Limited Games and developer Ziggurat Interactive announced BloodRayne: Definitive Collection will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch on July 29.

The collection includes BloodRayne: Revamped, BloodRayne 2: Revamped, and BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites, and will be available as a physical and digital relase.

The physical Limited Edition will be available for $39.99 / €39.99 and the physical Deluxe Edition will be priced at $69.99 / €59.99.

View a trailer below:

Read details on the collection below:

BloodRayne: Definitive Collection combines BloodRayne: Terminal Cut, BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut, and BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites in one comprehensive package, delivering the complete saga of the iconic dhampir heroine Rayne.

Players step into the role of Rayne, a dhampir (half-human, half-vampire), and agent of the secretive Brimstone Society, tasked with hunting supernatural threats around the world. Across the trilogy, Rayne stands out as one of gaming’s earliest female anti-heroes, battling occult forces, monstrous enemies, and powerful vampire adversaries while confronting her own dark origins.

The collection brings together the most complete and refined versions of the original games to date, enhanced for modern systems with newly implemented patches delivering improved performance, stability, and overall playability. Featuring upgraded visuals, high-resolution support, enhanced textures, and modern quality-of-life features, this marks the first time the trilogy has been presented in such a definitive form. Blending third-person action, hack-and-slash combat, shooting mechanics, and fast-paced 2D platforming, the series offers a distinctive retro-horror experience across a variety of gameplay styles.

From battling supernatural threats tied to Nazi occult conspiracies in the 1930s, to confronting Rayne’s own vampire family and ultimately facing her father in a deadly castle stronghold, the BloodRayne saga delivers a dark and action-packed vampire adventure spanning three iconic titles.

​In addition to the Limited Edition, fans and collectors can upgrade to the Deluxe Edition, featuring a carefully curated selection of physical extras!

Premium Deluxe Edition box

PlayStation 5 or Switch Limited Edition of the game

Original soundtrack on CD

Art book (softcover, approx. 80 pages, 170 mm × 135 mm) featuring concept art, character designs, environments, and behind-the-scenes insights

Double-sided poster showcasing original artwork from BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2

BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2 Die-cut character stickers

This Deluxe Edition is designed to celebrate the legacy of the BloodRayne series with high-quality collectibles that will appeal to both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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