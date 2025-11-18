Kill It With Fire 2 Launches November 25 for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Casey Donnellan Games announced Kill It With Fire 2 will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on November 25.

You are the Exterminator on a crusade against the spider horde taking over the multiverse. Blast through the story campaign solo or with friends via online cooperative play for up to four players or jump into a frenetic Humans vs. Spiders player-versus-player mode for some laughs and screams.

Gear Up and Exterminate

Wage war on the eight-legged monsters with an arsenal of 45 weapons and gadgets worthy of the Exterminator. Will your team smash the pests with a newspaper, burn them to a crisp, rev up the minigun, unleash a rocket launcher, or wield a laser sword?

Save the Multiverse

Embark on an epic spider hunt across seven distinct worlds. Exterminate the pesky arachnids in a mysterious manor, liberate a town in the Wild West, explore cyberspace, and descend into Spider Hell. Every level is a unique battle against the spiders!

Complete Challenges

Brew magic potions in a bubbling cauldron. Demolish a megapolis as a kaiju-sized madman. Defend a cacti-owned saloon from waves of spiders. Win a drone race in virtual reality. And more!

(Also) Play as a Spider

“Okay, all this spider-hunting sounds fun, but what if I want to play as a spider?” you might ask. And yes, you can indeed play as a spider in an online eight-player player-versus-player mode called Spider Hunt. It’s actual humans vs actual arachnids!

