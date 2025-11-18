Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Out Now for Switch 2 and Switch - News

/ 504 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Aspyr and developer Crystal Dynamics announced Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is now available for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch. It is available for a 10 percent discount price of $17.99 until November 24.

View the Switch 2 and Switch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Definitive Edition of the critically acclaimed action-adventure, now available on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2!

The cinematic action-adventure that forced Lara Croft to grow from an inexperienced young woman into a hardened survivor has been re-built for next-gen consoles, featuring an obsessively detailed Lara and a stunningly lifelike world. Lara must endure high-octane combat, customize her weapons and gear, and overcome grueling environments to survive her first adventure and uncover the island’s deadly secret.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles