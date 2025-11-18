Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending November 15, 2025.

Retail launch sales for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in the UK were 61 percent lower than 2024's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. It also had a smaller UK retail launch than Battlefield 6. It should be noted Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launched day one on Game Pass for Xbox consoles and PC, but it was also available on more platforms (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One).

Anno 117: Pax Romana debuted in 36th place.

EA Sports FC 26 dropped one spot to second place, while Mario Kart World and Pokémon Legends: Z-A remained in third and fourth places, respectively. Battlefield 6 is up one spot to fifth place and Donkey Kong Bananza is up two spots to sixth place.

Ghost of Yotei remained in seventh place and Minecraft is up one spot to eighth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up three spots to ninth place and Hogwarts Legacy is up 13 spots to 10t place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - NEW EA Sports FC 26 Mario Kart World Pokémon Legends: Z-A Battlefield 6 Donkey Kong Bananza Ghost of Yotei Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy

