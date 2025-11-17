Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 UK Retail Launch Sales Are 61% Lower Than Black Ops 6 - Sales

Some tidbits about the UK retail sales for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has been shared by The Game Business editor-in-chief and co-founder Christopher Dring.

Retail sales for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in the UK were 61 percent lower than 2024's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, according to GfK data.

The latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise also had a smaller UK retail launch than Battlefield 6. It should be noted Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launched day one on Game Pass for Xbox consoles and PC, but it was also available on more platforms (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One).

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 had a smaller UK retail launch (physical sales) than Battlefield 6 (GfK data)," said Dring.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 14.

Battlefield 6 launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 10.

