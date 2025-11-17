Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 UK Retail Launch Sales Are 61% Lower Than Black Ops 6 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 2,404 Views
Some tidbits about the UK retail sales for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has been shared by The Game Business editor-in-chief and co-founder Christopher Dring.
Retail sales for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in the UK were 61 percent lower than 2024's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, according to GfK data.
The latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise also had a smaller UK retail launch than Battlefield 6. It should be noted Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launched day one on Game Pass for Xbox consoles and PC, but it was also available on more platforms (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One).
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 14.
Battlefield 6 launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 10.
Are people finally sick of this franchise?
Not surprising, sales on Steam completely bombed too. Will be interesting to see if gamepass picks up the slack here, or if people are just sick of the minimum viable product being pushed out every year and are rejecting it in totality.
There's no way GP is picking up this much slack. Last year COD hit 300k+. COD is going to take a hit this year because of Arc and BF6. They'll take another hit next year with GTA 6.
Completely agree with what you've said here, I also wonder if the fact it's BO7 has put people off. Yes, they did it with MW2 and 3 but one of the same game series one year after another, may people might just think "Well I'm still playing BO6, why bother?"
This might not be the case for diehards but casuals.
Its almost like people want higher quality experiences
Not $70-100 for a 5 hour crap campaign every year