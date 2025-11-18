NORSE: Oath of Blood Launches February 3, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher TripWire Presents and developer Arctic Hazard announced the turn-based tactics game, NORSE: Oath of Blood, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on February 3, 2026.

View the story developer diary and release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A turn-based tactics game set in Viking-Age Norway. Build a settlement, forge alliances, and fight strategic battles. Manage a community of craftspeople, farmers, and warriors, as you grow strong on your path to vengeance in this story-rich saga.

Blood Demands Blood

Take on the role of Gunnar, a young warrior forced into exile after his father, Jarl Gripr, is killed by the ruthless Steinarr Far-Spear.

With his home destroyed and his people scattered, you’ll guide Gunnar as he rebuilds his settlement, forms strategic alliances, and leads his warband in a relentless pursuit of vengeance.

Tactical Viking Combat

Engage in turn-based battles where positioning, unit synergy, and terrain matter.

Use elevation, flanking, and environmental hazards to your advantage. Each warrior has a unique skillset. Deploy them strategically to control the field and outsmart your enemies.

Recruit and train a variety of fighters, each with customizable gear and upgradeable abilities that shape your tactical options.

Warband and Settlement

Oversee your Viking village as it grows from a small camp into a thriving stronghold.

Assign villagers to roles, manage resources, and upgrade buildings to unlock new units and equipment.

Scavenge the wilds, trade with allies, and gather key resources to craft authentic weapons and armor.

Upgrade your smithy, armory, and workshops to gain access to advanced equipment that directly impacts your combat effectiveness and village resilience.

Rule as Jarl

Will you be able to lead Gunnar to triumph and restore his father’s legacy, or will the treachery of Steinarr Far-Spear be the end of your saga? The fate of your people lies in your hands.

Written by bestselling author Giles Kristian, NORSE: Oath of Blood delivers an unforgettable, immersive saga where your decisions will determine the fate of a people.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

