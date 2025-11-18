PS5 Consoles Discounted by $100 for Black Friday - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation Black Friday deals for 2025 will start on Friday, November 21.

There will be discounts on consoles, hundreds of PS5 and PS4 games, accessories, and more on the PlayStation Store, direct.playstation.com, PlayStation Gear, and at participating retailers.

PlayStation 5 consoles will be discounted by $100 for Black Friday. The PS5 Digital Edition 825GB – Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle will be available for $399.99, while the PS5 Console 1TB – Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle will be priced at $449.99.

The standard PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, and PS5 Pro will also be discounted by $100 in select regions.

PS5 accessories and games will also be discounted, including:

$100 USD off PlayStation VR2

$20 USD off PlayStation Portal remote player

$20 USD off Pulse Elite wireless headset

$30 USD off Pulse Explore wireless earbuds

$30 USD off DualSense Edge wireless controller

$20 USD off DualSense wireless controller

$20 USD off Access controller

Various discounts on PS5 games such as Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Lost Soul Aside, Astro Bot, and God of War Ragnarök.

There are also discounts available on PlayStation Plus during the Black Friday promotion. Those who join PS Plus can save up to 33 percent for a 12-month subscription and current PS Plus subscribers can save 33 percent on the remainder of their subscriptions when upgrade from PlayStation Plus Essential/Extra to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe.

PlayStation Gear will also be discounted by 60 percent sitewide on all merchandise including apparel, drinkware, and more from Astro Bot, The Last of Us Part II, and God of War Ragnarök. No promo code will be necessary.

Hundreds of PS5 and PS4 digital games will be available for up to 75 percent off on the PlayStation Store.

