Ghost Master: Resurrection Launches March 20, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

/ 413 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Strategy First and developer Mechano Story Studio announced the strategic adventure game, Ghost Master: Resurrection, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on March 20, 2026.

There will be physical editions available for the PS5 and Switch that includes four DLC packs - Until Dawn, Ghosts Adrift, Ghostly Defense, and Ashes & abyss. The digital edition on consoles will include the Until Dawn and Ghosts Adrift DLC packs.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The beloved Ghost Master returns from beyond with a complete modern overhaul, a faithful remake infused with cutting-edge visuals, a new engine, and refined mechanics that amplify every haunting encounter.

Take control of a mischievous army of specters, banshees, and ghouls to strike fear into the hearts of the living in the eerie town of Gravenville. Solve puzzles, reveal dark secrets, and master the art of spectral strategy in this unique blend of supernatural tactics and offbeat humor.

Command Your Army of Spirits

Summon and control over a dozen types of ghosts, each with distinct personalities, powers, and haunting styles, now enhanced with modern AI and stunning detail.

Terrorize Gravenville

Spread supernatural mayhem across 11 intricately reimagined locations, from asylums and sorority houses to secret labs and police stations, each packed with new scares and secrets.

Solve, Scare, and Strategize

Combine clever puzzle-solving with tactical haunting to complete multi-branching missions, discover hidden content, and unlock the mysteries of the afterlife.

Remade for a New Generation

Experience a haunting reborn through an all-new engine, modern visuals, refined gameplay systems, and expanded story elements that respect the legacy while inviting new fans to the fold.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles