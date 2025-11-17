BROK: The Brawl Bar Launches December 2 for PS5, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Developer COWCAT announced BROK: The Brawl Bar will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on December 2 for $9.99 / €9.99.

View the console release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Brok, a former boxer turned detective, stumbles upon an underground bar hidden deep in the Slums. Old instincts kick in, and he jumps headfirst to prove he’s still top dog! (or…gator.)

Solo or with a friend in cooperative play, take on creative challenges inspired by “Event matches” of platform fighters, taken to the next level with original addictive mechanics and variety. In this gritty-yet-humorous bar, meet unforgettable characters and uncover surprises around every corner as the story unfolds.

This game is part of the BROK the InvestiGator universe.

Features:

Over 60 varied challenges, with unique mechanics.

Six playable characters, each offering distinct abilities.

Local cooperative play for up to four players.

Creator mode: Build your own challenges.

Additional modes: Survival, Versus, Support, Daily, and Bonus Challenges.

Survival, Versus, Support, Daily, and Bonus Challenges. Multiple difficulty levels.

In-game achievements to unlock.

Text localized in 12 languages.

