Astroneer Launches November 20 for PS5

posted 2 hours ago

Developer System Era Softworks announced Astroneer will launch for the PlayStation 5 on November 20.

Owners of the PlayStation 4 version will be able to upgrade for free. The PS5 version will run in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second and supports DualSense features.

Astroneer is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

View the PS5 release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Astroneer you can:

Reshape the ground under your feet as though it were made of clay. In Astroneer, players use their deform tool to dig, collect, shape and build anything they wish.

Survive on and explore carefully crafted planets that can be entirely deformed and traversed. Our vast solar system includes 7 wondrous planets that players can travel between and explore every inch of, from the entire spherical surface, through treacherous layers of caves, all the way down to mysterious the core.

Snap together components and objects to build bases and vehicles. Items that Astroneers craft and find in the world can all be snapped and connected together to create unique creations for any situation. Customize and decorate your bases, vehicles, and Astroneer.

Play with friends in four-player online drop-in / drop-out cooperative play. Astroneer is better with friends. Group up with other players and work together to create massive industrial bases or to create fun games in the extensive creative sandbox.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

