PS5 Reportedly to be Discounted by Up to €150 in Europe for Black Friday - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Reliable leaker billbil-kun on Dealabs has claimed PlayStation 5 consoles will be heavily discounted for Black Friday across Europe.

All PS5 models will be discounted between €100 and €150 starting November 21, according to the leaker.

The standard PS5 will be discounted from €549 to €449, the PS5 Digital Edition discounted from €499 to €349, and the PS5 Pro discounted from €799 to €699. The Fortnite Flowering Chaos PS5 console bundle will also be included in the Black Friday deals.

Here is the complete list of deals, according to the leaker:

PS5 (with disc drive): €449 (was €549)

PS5 Digital Edition: €349 (was €499)

PS5 (with disc drive) - Fortnite Flowering Chaos: €449 (was €549)

PS5 Digital Edition - Fortnite Flowering Chaos: €349 (was €499)

PS5 Pro: €699 (was €799)

The leaker didn't mention if there would be discounts in other parts of the world for Black Friday.

