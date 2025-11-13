PS5 Reportedly to be Discounted by Up to €150 in Europe for Black Friday - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 304 Views
Reliable leaker billbil-kun on Dealabs has claimed PlayStation 5 consoles will be heavily discounted for Black Friday across Europe.
All PS5 models will be discounted between €100 and €150 starting November 21, according to the leaker.
The standard PS5 will be discounted from €549 to €449, the PS5 Digital Edition discounted from €499 to €349, and the PS5 Pro discounted from €799 to €699. The Fortnite Flowering Chaos PS5 console bundle will also be included in the Black Friday deals.
Here is the complete list of deals, according to the leaker:
- PS5 (with disc drive): €449 (was €549)
- PS5 Digital Edition: €349 (was €499)
- PS5 (with disc drive) - Fortnite Flowering Chaos: €449 (was €549)
- PS5 Digital Edition - Fortnite Flowering Chaos: €349 (was €499)
- PS5 Pro: €699 (was €799)
The leaker didn't mention if there would be discounts in other parts of the world for Black Friday.
And people doubt if PS5 will reach the PS4 .. At the same point in time, it was end of 2018 for PS4, it had only one decent year left - 2019, with 14M and then drop off to 8M in 2020 and 2M in 2021, and die. PS5 will almost surely beat the 14M year in 2026, with wolverine, GTA 6 and don't forget, Sony this time has more cards to play like price cuts, because of the two pricehikes they did. They may not use it, but as of now, things looks a lot more positive for the next 2-3 years of the PS5 in comparison to what they were for PS4 after it's 2018 holiday. I am thinking 120M is a lock as the floor.
Certified to do 100 million before GTA VI drops.
Sony, do PS All Stars 2. I have totally completed Smash Bro on my Switch Lite.
I foresee the PS5 having great sales this holiday season. This year's TGA will be a very big event and could really excite consumers.
Question: Why would you buy it without Fortnite?
It's the same price but with extra content.
Good deals, despite the price increases. It's clear they can afford to just bring it back to 500 and 450 whenever they want to, but choose to give consumers the middle finger instead.