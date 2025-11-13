ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard Launches February 12, 2026 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Publisher PM Studios and developer Pixel Maniacs announced the first-person puzzle shooter, ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on February 12, 2026.

"We’ve taken everything the fans loved about the original—the witty dialogue, the fiendishly clever puzzles, and the saturated aesthetic—and dialed it up to 11," said Pixel Maniacs founder and CEO Benjamin Lochmann. "Dye Hard is bigger, bolder, and requires a level of color coordination and spatial reasoning that will test even the most seasoned puzzle enthusiasts. The team is eager to watch the most insane full game speedruns from the community!"

PM Studios CEO Michael Yum added, "ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard expands the creative spectrum of our portfolio with a bold, brainy experience that stands apart from anything else we’ve launched. We’re proud to offer a retail edition for a game this inventive—it’s something every fan of clever design should want to have as part of their physical collection."

ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard is a first person puzzle shooter about colors. Players use the titular ChromaGun to paint walls and droids, and droids are magnetically attracted to walls of the same color. Between deadly floor tiles, angry droids, and subtractive color-mixing, players get to solve tricky logic puzzles wrapped in a comedic story about friendship, redemption, and the multiverse.

A One-of-a-Kind Tool

The ChromaGun: Wield the titular “ChromaGun,” a versatile paint-gun used to shoot primary colors onto surfaces and objects, mixing them to manipulate the environment

Magnetoid Chromatism

Master the key mechanic of “Magnetoid Chromatism”—a proprietary concept where Droids and other objects are magnetically attracted to walls of the same color.

Multiverse Puzzles

Travel through time and space across different dimensions and parallel universes, each introducing new physics and increasingly complex mechanics.

State of the Art Accessibility

Pixel Maniacs developed a unique accessibility game mode overlaying symbols on colored objects to help color blind players to enjoy the game too! With this well-thought feature, ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard won the “Horizon Award” for Technical Innovation at GG Bavaria 2025!

