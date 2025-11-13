Silent Hill f Update 1.10 Out Now - Adds Casual Action Difficulty - News

Publisher Konami and developer NeoBards Entertainment have announced update 1.10 for Silent Hill f is now available.

The update adds the Casual action difficulty, the ability to skip certain section in New Game+.

Read the patch notes below:

New Features

System Changes Bug Fixes *Various other minor bugs have been fixed, including bugs related to audio, hitboxes, text errors, loading, and graphics. Silent Hill f is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store.

