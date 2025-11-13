Silent Hill f Update 1.10 Out Now - Adds Casual Action Difficulty - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 40 minutes ago / 131 Views
Publisher Konami and developer NeoBards Entertainment have announced update 1.10 for Silent Hill f is now available.
The update adds the Casual action difficulty, the ability to skip certain section in New Game+.
Read the patch notes below:
New Features
- Added Action Difficulty: Casual
- The Casual action difficulty will be playable when starting a game from “New Game” on the main menu or from a New Game+ save file.
For players on the Story action difficulty or higher, the Casual action difficulty will be selectable upon reaching the Game Over screen multiple times.
- Added Optional Skip Feature for Select Sections of New Game+
- Upon completing the “Go through the door” objective after solving the mural puzzle on New Game+, the game will display the option to skip. The game will resume at the scene where Hinako awakens at the corridor of the Dark Shrine for the second time with the “Proceed” objective if skipped.
- Items from the skipped sections will not be collected.
- “Thankful to Be Here,” “Grateful for a Worthy Foe,” and “Clear Skies” do not unlock on a playthrough that uses the skip feature.
- The skip feature does not impact branching paths or endings.
System Changes
- Hinako’s stamina replenishes slightly faster
- Unskippable combat encounters are reduced across multiple sections
- Fewer enemies are placed across multiple sections
- Hinako’s line when an enemy is defeated plays at a slightly later time
- Hinako takes slightly less damage on the Hard action difficulty
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where Shu duplicates in the cutscene that plays when heading from Sennensugi Shrine to Rinko’s house during the “Head to Rinko’s house” objective
- Fixed bug where interaction icons do not display on the hall leading to the room with the naginata during the “Enter the inner room” objective
- Fixed bug where the Sakuko-like entity stops moving in combat during the “Defeat the Sakuko-like entity” objective
- Fixed bug where the Fog Monster stops moving and halts progress during the “Chase after the Fog Monster” objective
- Fixed bugs across multiple levels where events do not progress despite meeting the required conditions
- Fixed bugs across multiple levels where specific enemies remain outside of the combat area and cannot be defeated
- Fixed bugs across multiple levels where clumps of flesh do not spawn
- Fixed bug where some notes from “Sakuko’s Diary” could not be obtained on New Game+
- Fixed bug where Hinako may become unresponsive to player input after dodging
- Fixed bug where Hinako dies upon loading an autosave file if Hinako died during an autosave
- Fixed bug where the “View Endings” option does not display on the title screen after finishing the first playthrough (may require loading New Game+ data to fix)
- Fixed bug where Indirect Lighting and Reflections revert to On during cutscenes even when set to Off in the Graphics menu
- Fixed bug where the cursor moves without player input when playing on the controller
*Various other minor bugs have been fixed, including bugs related to audio, hitboxes, text errors, loading, and graphics.
Silent Hill f is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store.
