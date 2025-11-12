The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Official Trailer Released - News

posted 21 minutes ago

Nintendo and Illumination have released the official trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and announced Rosalina will be voiced by Brie Larson and Bowser Jr. will be voiced by Benny Safdie.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.

The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will premiere in theaters on April 3, 2026 in the US and many other markets worldwide. Select territories will release throughout the month of April 2026.

