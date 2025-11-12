RUSHING BEAT X: Return Of Brawl Brothers Launches March 19, 2026 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

/ 88 Views

by, posted 32 minutes ago

Publishers City Connection and Clear River Games announced RUSHING BEAT X: Return of Brawl Brothers will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 19, 2026.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Completely overhauled for modern audiences, RUSHING BEAT X: Return of Brawl Brothers delivers non-stop beat ’em up action for one or two players. Take control of heroes Rick Norton and Douglas Bild as they band together with an expanded roster of four additional characters, battle to discover the hidden plans of the deadly Zeekus virus and attempt to discover the evil genius’s master plan.

Once dormant, the Rushing Beat franchise reawakens with RUSHING BEAT X, insisting that beat ’em ups still have new tricks to offer modern gaming audiences. This latest instalment contains a host of new moves, new weapons and new allies. Gamers traverse stunning locations, spanning shopping malls, slums, subways and research facilities battling to uncover the truth and once again save the city from certain doom.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles