Monster Hunter Wilds Free Title Update 4 Launches December 16

by, posted 4 hours ago

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Wilds free Title Update 4 will release on Tuesday, December 16.

The free Title Update 4 will add Gogmazios as a huntable monster, expanded end-game content, various improvements and weapon balancing, and the Festival of Accord seasonal event.

More details will be announced during a Monster Hunter showcase in early December, which will also have new details on Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

