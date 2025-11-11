Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse Launches March 6, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, and PC - News

posted 25 minutes ago

Publisher Pocketpair Publishing and developer Frontside 180 have announced Metroidvania roguelite game, Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch on March 5, 2026.

Authentic 2D action

Never Grave is 2D action game where you journey with the aid of a cursed hat. Identify enemy attacks, fight with magic, and sometimes use the terrain to win! Dungeons such as ruins and botanical gardens are auto-generated and change each time you play. Furthermore, there are obstacles and puzzles waiting to block the player's path in the dungeons.

Possession system

Possess enemies using a cursed hat. Use unique abilities from your possessed enemies to open up avenues of action and gain an advantage in battle!

Rebuild a ruined village

Use materials collected in the dungeons to clear the rubble of ruined villages, build new facilities and cultivate crops in the fields. Prepare for your next battles at your village! Cook food and take advantage of skill trees to grow more powerful!

Multiplayer

Multiplayer support for up to four players. Call your friends from other worlds and conquer dungeons together!

Features:

Metroidvania x Roguelite with an emphasis on exploration.

Sophisticated and tactilely designed player character controls.

Possession system where hats can possess enemies and use their unique abilities.

Traditional Japanese hand-drawn limited animation is used for character 2D animation.

Thickly painted backgrounds with depth, as if you are travelling through a world of picture books and cut-out pictures.

Learn actions such as double-jump from artefacts to explore new areas.

Constantly changing play style depending on the synergy of "traits" associated with magic and items.

Intense battles with tough bosses. It will take more than just memorizing boss patterns to defeat them without taking damage...

Rebuild your village. Strengthen yourself through building and production to prepare for the next adventure.

Explore different terrain each time you play through procedurally generated dungeons.

Multiplayer support. Up to four players can delve into the dungeon together!

