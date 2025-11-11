DAMON and BABY Launches in early 2026 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Developer Arc System Works announced the action-adventure game, DAMON and BABY, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in early 2026.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

An unlikely pair, an unforgettable journey.

An exciting new style of action adventure fusing shooting action with exploration.

A New Take on Shooting Action and In-Depth Exploration

Experience a new type of action advent, featuring a fusion between exploration within an expansive world and highly technical twin-stick shooting. At your home base, power up the demon king Damon and make purchases. During the exploration phase, defeat enemies to complete each area. The story progresses as you alternate between the two phases.

Strategic Battles With a Vast Arsenal of Weapons and Gimmicks

The battle mechanics include both close-ranged attacks with handguns as well as long-ranged attacks with machine guns and more.

You can find more powerful weapons as you explore.

During the boss battles awaiting within each stage, a strategic approach making use of the area gimmicks will prove crucial.

Customization and Outfit Changes

Damon grows throughout the adventure, learning to master various weapons and skills. You can customize your set of skills to match your play style. You can even choose from a variety of outfit options to change Damon’s appearance.

Journey Together with Two-Player Cooperative Play

Take control of Damon’s canine companion to help him in combat in various ways, such as collecting items.

*Only available via local (offline) play.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

