Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows DLC Launches December 4

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware has announced The Forsaken Hollows DLC for Elden Ring Nightreign will launch on December 4 for $15.

The Forsaken Hollows includes two additional Nightfarers, and one new Shifting Earth, and more!

Artbook and Mini Soundtrack

This application allows players to enjoy viewing concept art and listening to in-game music of Elden Ring Nightreign exclusive to the ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN Deluxe Edition and Deluxe Upgrade Pack.

