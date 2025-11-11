BrokenLore: UNFOLLOW Launches January 16, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

/ 61 Views

by, posted 15 minutes ago

Publisher Shochiku and developer Serafini Productions announced the Survival horror game, BrokenLore: UNFOLLOW, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on January 16, 2026.

The Standard Edition is priced at $19.99, while the Deluxe Edition will be available for $24.99. The Deluxe Edition includes the original soundtrack, a customizable pet, an exclusive additional ending, and 24 hours of advanced access on PlayStation 5 only.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

BrokenLore: UNFOLLOW is a surreal first-person horror game that will push you to the edge of your seat. You play as Anne, a victim of bullying, trapped in a nightmarish world where you must escape from terrifying monsters while uncovering a dark mystery.

Anne must come to terms with her past’s most painful choices. However, she’s not alone. Many horrible creatures wander around and follow her every step… Will Anne be able to get out?

BrokenLore: UNFOLLOW delves deep into pressing social issues, shining a spotlight on the insidious influence of social media.

Its themes are profound, exploring the intricacies of mental health, body dysmorphia, and the horrors of bullying.

The cast features The Sphere Hunter, Akidearest, Elsie Lovelock, Sharla in Japan, Knite, Kin Ryan, and more!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles