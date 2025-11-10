Junkster Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Developer Stormcloud Games has announced 3D action platformer, Junkster, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Junkster is a 3D action platformer with an awesome building mechanic. Plucky, little construction bot, UM-13 has crash-landed on a dangerous junkyard planet. Armed only with his trusty robo-wrench, Um must find the parts to repair his ship and recover his lost cargo of precious human artifacts.

When an intergalactic cargo ship crash-lands on a dangerous junkyard planet, it is up to a scrappy, little construction bot named UM-13, or UM for short, to save the day!

Armed only with his trusty robo-wrench, Um must transform the galaxy’s useless garbage into slightly more functional garbage as he finds the parts needed to repair his ship and recovers his lost cargo of precious human artifacts.

Junkster is presented as a series of comic books and in each action-packed issue Um goes toe to robot-toe with hungry trash mutants and renegade bots.

As a special bonus, each exciting issue comes complete with a Junkster toy to add to your collection.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

