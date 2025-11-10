PlayStation State of Play Japan Set for Tomorrow, November 11 - News

posted 10 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a PlayStation State of Play Japan will take place tomorrow, November 11 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube with Japaense audio and English subtitles.

State of Play Japan will be over 40 minutes long and focuses "on games created in Japan and across Asia, alongside a few other exciting updates. From beloved series to distinctive indie creations, the show, hosted by voice actor Yuki Kaji, will be packed with great games, interviews, and new looks at anticipated titles."

