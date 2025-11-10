Storm Lancers Launches December 9 for Switch 2 and PC - News

ProbablyMonsters announced the roguelike action game, Storm Lancers, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on December 9 for $19.99. Switch 1 owners will be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 version for free.

The game first released for the Switch 1 on September 12.

"We’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm for Storm Lancers, and so we’re happy to be able to bring the game to more players in higher fidelity and offer them an even better experience," said ProbablyMonsters head of studios Mark Subotnick. "Now more players than ever can battle their way through Cryptica with smoother action and online functions via Nintendo GameShare and Steam Remote Play Together."

Read details on the game below:

The Switch 2 and PC versions of Storm Lancers will have HDR support, run at a smooth 60 frames-per-second, and allows players to group up online through Nintendo GameShare and Steam Remote Play Together.

With Nintendo Switch 2, players can now utilize Nintendo GameShare to partner up with friends and family locally or online, even if the other player hasn’t purchased Storm Lancers. Owners of Storm Lancers on Nintendo Switch can download the game on Nintendo Switch 2 at no additional cost, and existing save data can be transferred for players who want to continue playing where they left off.

Storm Lancers also makes its debut on PC via the Epic Game Store and Steam, where players can now experience the challenging Rogue-Like gameplay and 80’s anime-inspired universe for the first time in up to 4K resolution. Players on Steam can utilize the Remote Play Together feature to partner up with friends and family online to venture into the world of Cryptica together at no additional cost, even if the other player doesn’t have Storm Lancers in their library. Storm Lancers for PC will also be built with support for the Steam Deck, allowing players to visit Cryptica no matter where they are.

