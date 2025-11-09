Resident Evil: Survival Unit Launches November 17 for iOS and Android - News

posted 3 hours ago

Aniplex and JOYCITY announced the free-to-play strategy game, Resident Evil: Survival Unit, will launch for iOS and Android on November 17 at 6:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm ET. Check out the App Store and Google Play links.

Read details on the game below:

Dive in the world of Resident Evil: Survival Unit for the ultimate survival experience, where strategy means everything!

In the world of Resident Evil: Survival Unit, strategy holds the key to survival. As an unknown infection spreads, the city crumbles in the blink of an eye. You are left stranded in the ruins with a group of isolated survivors. Build your base, secure resources, and expand your influence to carve out a path to survival!

Deploy Survivors and Devise Your Strategy!

Combat, gathering, technology survivors with diverse skills await your command. Assign operatives to roles suited for each situation and build defensive lines to fend off the infected. Each move you make can tip the tide of battle and greatly increase your chances of survival.

Rebuild Your Base Amidst the Ruins

Center your efforts around an abandoned mansion, restoring its facilities one by one to lay the groundwork for survival. Strategically manage resources, defenses, and research to create a powerful stronghold!

Explore, Expand, and Evolve in a Chaotic World

As you scour the map for resources, you’ll encounter other survivor groups. Will you choose cooperation or conflict? Your decisions will shape the future! Your base will grow beyond being a mere safe-house, evolving into an impenetrable stronghold.

Plan With Strategy, Make Split-second Decisions, and Survive!

From building placement and operative deployment to combat loadout every choice you make will influence battlefield readiness in real time. Expand and reinforce your stronghold and forge alliances that lay the foundation to survive. Every decision directly impacts your chances of survival.

An Exclusive New Story That Goes Beyond the Resident Evil Series You Know and Love

Join iconic characters like Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, and Jill Valentine as they embark on a journey for survival. In this world where everything depends on strategy, your choices will shape the story.

Set in the world of Resident Evil: Survival Unit, rise above the fear.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

