Arcade Archives 2 Tokyo Wars Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series - News

/ 249 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Hamster Corporation in partnership with Bandai Namco has announced Arcade Archives 2 Tokyo Wars for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S for $16.99, and Arcade Archives Tokyo Wars for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 for $14.99. It will launch on November 6.

Users who purchase the Switch or PS4 versions can upgrade to the Switch 2 or PS5 versions for $2.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The battle for Tokyo! Which side will you join: the Green force or the White force?

Tokyo Wars is an action shooter released by Namco Limited (current Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.) in 1996. Join the tank unit of the Green force or the White force and engage in battle through realistic city streets. Destroy or be destroyed—the war for Tokyo begins now!

The Arcade Archives (ACA) series is developed with the concept of faithfully reproducing classic arcade games, staying true to its original.

In Original Mode, you’ll find a variety of convenient features that make revisiting these classic titles even more enjoyable. These include difficulty and display settings, button remapping, rapid-fire options, the ability to create multiple save files at any time, and even a rewind function to undo your last move. Some titles also offer special settings that recreates the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs back in the day. In addition, in HI SCORE MODE and CARAVAN MODE, you can compete for the best scores with players around the world through Online Rankings.

Arcade Archives 2 series introduces two brand-new modes, Time Attack Mode and Split Screen Mode, in addition to the Original Mode, Hi Score Mode, and Caravan Mode from Arcade Archives. Split Screen Mode allows multiple players to play together locally on a single console. Time Attack Mode focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve.

What’s more, with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, the gameplay can be reproduced even more accurately, closer to the original arcade experience.

Please enjoy these iconic arcade games that defined an era with the Arcade Archives series!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles