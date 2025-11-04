5 Games Coming to PlayStation VR2 in November - News

/ 457 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Flat2VR Studios have announced five games will be coming to PlayStation VR2 this month.

The list of games includes VRacer Hoverbike, Audio Trip, Roboquest VR, Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok, and Rager.

Read details on the games below:

VRacer Hoverbike – available today

Start your engines PS VR2 gamers, VRacer Hoverbike is here. A native arcade racer built for VR, it captures the pure sensation of speed inside a headset. Every turn is controlled by leaning your body, matching the movement of your bike on screen, so the rush feels intuitive and physical without any motion sickness.

With 30 tracks, multiple game modes, and online cross-platform multiplayer, there’s plenty to master. And thanks to PS VR2 features like HDR visuals, adaptive triggers, and headset rumble, every race is sharper, smoother, and more immersive than ever. After years of refinement since its initial debut, VRacer Hoverbike has finally found its perfect track on PlayStation.

Audio Trip – coming November 11

Revealed today for the very first time on PS VR2, Audio Trip turns your play space into your own personal dance floor. Every move is handcrafted by a professional choreographer, so when you catch gems, glide along ribbons, or smash drums, it all flows perfectly with the music. Nothing is randomized or auto-generated. It feels like you’re dancing inside the song.

With more than 120 levels across 32 tracks, plus playlists, cardio routines, and achievements to chase, there’s always a new way to play. And if that’s not enough, the built-in choreography editor lets the community create and share routines, keeping the library fresh with fan-made content.

On PS VR2, the game takes advantage of HDR, headset rumble, and eye-tracked foveated rendering to keep visuals sharp and the beat immersive. Whether you’re here for fitness, flow-state dancing, or just to nail the moves to “Gangnam Style,” Audio Trip delivers rhythm gameplay at its most creative.

Roboquest VR – launching November 20

One of the biggest VR shooters of the year is finally locked in. Roboquest VR arrives on PS VR2 this November 20, bringing its fast-paced roguelite action to the headset in full force. Step into the role of a Guardian and tear through swarms of enemy machines in a scorched future world built for chaos and experimentation.

With more than 70 weapons to discover, every run is a new chance to unleash something wild. Dual-wield pistols for slick takedowns, charge up rocket blasts, or jump fists-first into melee with high-speed strikes. Levels shift each time you play, keeping the challenge fresh and the action relentless.

Roboquest has been fully rebuilt for VR, featuring manual reloading, interactive weapon handling, and future co-op support. On PS VR2, you’ll feel every shot and impact through adaptive triggers, refined controller haptics, headset rumble, HDR visuals, and eye-tracked foveated rendering. This is the Roboquest experience players have been waiting for, and it is almost here.

Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok

Shadowgate has a long history on PlayStation, appearing across generations as one of gaming’s most iconic first-person adventures. Now the series steps into a new era with its debut on PS VR2.

Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok takes players deep into a lost dwarven kingdom, armed with a wand and shield to master elemental magic, solve ancient puzzles, and face towering guardians. Guided by Odin, your sharp-tongued raven companion, you’ll ride breakneck minecarts, outwit deadly traps, and uncover secrets hidden far beneath the stone.

On PS VR2, the adventure gains a new level of immersion with eye-tracked spellcasting, adaptive triggers, Sense controller haptics, headset rumble, and 120Hz performance with no reprojection. It’s the classic dungeon crawl reimagined for virtual reality, and it arrives November 25.

Rager

Today’s show also brought a brand-new reveal for PS VR2: Rager. This is a far cry from your typical rhythm game. Instead of chasing notes, you’ll clash with robotic foes in short, high-intensity duels, face cinematic boss encounters, and fight your way up the online leaderboards. Every battle is designed to be replayed, fast and furious.

The game features twelve handcrafted stages and three massive bosses, all powered by a pounding original soundtrack that mixes darksynth, metalstep, war drums, drum and bass, and more. On PS VR2, the action will hit even harder with headset rumble and haptic feedback that sells every strike. Rager is built to get your blood pumping, and it’s coming to PlayStation next year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles