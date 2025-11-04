Leaf Blower Co. Launches November 17 for PC - News

Publisher Forklift Interactive and developer LifT Games announced the leaf blowing simulation game, Leaf Blower Co., will launch for PC via Steam on November 17.

View the launch date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

“Pile up the leaves, then pile up your cash…”

Blow your leaves and your cares away in this chilled out work sim. Build up your business, buy new tools, and unlock upgrades – all while watching the leaves fly. After all, one man’s trash is another man’s cash.

Tidy Up Your Own

Play through the full story of Leaf Blower Co., clear away clutter and bring back a world of peace and tranquility. And of course, no-one expects you to do all of this for free! Spend your hard-earned cash on new gear, upgrades, and even new styles. It’s important to have the right tool for the job, and if you don’t do it, who else is gonna skin your bin?

A Job for All Seasons

Leaf blowing is not all just sunshine and rainbows—after all, the school playground still needs those leaves gone even if it is pouring with rain; a sudden snow storm at the tennis court is just an excuse for you to really put your leaf blower through its paces; and while it’s a bit unusual that the Mayor needs a last minute clean up of his garden after sunset, who are you to say no?

Channel That Inner Peace…

Feel the true satisfaction of restoring peace and tranquility after a job well done; get in the zone as you blow away anything out of place; and lose yourself as you wander through a host of warm and welcoming locales.

…And Hunt Down Every Secret

Each location has a selection of optional bonus objectives and hidden Easter eggs throughout to reward exploration of every nook and cranny. It’ll take a keen eye and knowledge of all the tools at your disposal to find them all!

Blow It Your Your Way

When you’ve finished the Campaign, look no further than Free Play mode to satisfy that Leaf Blowing itch. With the ability to choose whatever location takes your fancy, your perfect weather conditions, and your ideal time of day, the choice is completely up to you. From a snowy morning on the beach to a glorious sunset in the park, and everything in between, play Leaf Blower Co. your way!

