Survivors-Like Warhammer Survivors Announced for PC - News

/ 311 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Auroch Digital has partnered with Vampire Survivors developer Poncle to announce Survivors-like roguelite action game Warhammer Survivors. It will launch PC via Steam in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Warhammer Survivors is a fast-paced roguelite survivors’ game, pitting a host of iconic Warhammer characters against endless hordes of enemies from multiple Warhammer factions.

Developed by Auroch Digital (Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun) in partnership with Warhammer and poncle (Vampire Survivors), discover the universes of Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar in all its pixel glory in this new surviv-a-ton.

Unleash Destruction Across Two Universes

Choose your universe and engage in frenetic battles across the open and ashen plains of Aqshy to the tight and confined corridors of an abandoned Space Hulk. Every stage is a new arena of slaughter, each with its unique enemy faction… and secrets to uncover.

Legendary Champions

Select from a roster of renowned champions from both the Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer Age of Sigmar universes. Play as the mighty Space Marine Sternguard Veteran, Malum Caedo, and the lightning-forged Stormcast, Neave Blacktalon, among a host of others. Each character comes with unique weapons and starting stats—no two survivors play the same.

An Arsenal of Iconic Weapons

Wield an arsenal of iconic weapons drawn from the armories of the far future and the Mortal Realms. Eviscerate Tyranid hordes with a chainsword, or pulverize enemies with the unrelenting Bolter… and, if all that doesn’t work, drown them in a pot of Citadel Nuln Oil paint.

Mix and match weapons with power-ups and evolve them into devastating new forms to create screen-clearing storms of bullets, blades, and magic.

Endless Hordes

Obliterate the skittering, beady-eyed Skaven and their horde of warp-addled abominations or stand your ground against the ravenous Tyranid swarm and its myriads of monstrous Xenos Bioforms. Bring your weapons to bear against the endless hordes of these factions (and more) from the Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer Age of Sigmar universes!

Meta Progression

Death is not the end for these champions of endless war. A growing roster of unlockable characters, weapons, abilities, and rare relics will increase your odds of survival.

Features:

Fast and frantic Survivors gameplay.

A roster of iconic characters from the Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar universes, featuring Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun‘s very own Malum Caedo!

Multiple modes and stages from across the grim, dark 41st Millennium and the Mortal Realms.

An arsenal of familiar weapons, such as the Boltgun, Astartes Chainsword, Whirlwind Axes, and easter eggs such as the humble pot of Nuln Oil.

A mighty cache of passives and power-ups to aid in enduring against the monstrous legions.

Esoteric secrets to uncover and collectables to collect!

…and more to be announced!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles