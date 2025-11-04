Xbox Game Pass Adds Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Winter Burrow, Dead Static Drive, and More - News

posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft has announced 11 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Dead Static Drive, Sniper Elite: Resistance, Egging On, Whiskerwood, Voidtrain, Great God Grove, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, Pigeon Simulator, Relic Hunters Legend, and Winter Burrow.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 14

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! In Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Treyarch and Raven Software are bringing players the biggest Black Ops ever. Squad up with friends or play solo in a thrilling and innovative Co-op Campaign, harness near-future weaponry in a signature Multiplayer experience packed with 16 electrifying 6v6 maps and two 20v20 maps at launch and descend into the next twisted chapter of Round-Based Zombies in the heart of the Dark Aether.

Dead Static Drive (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 5

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! Dead Static Drive is Grand Theft Cthulhu. An indie survival-horror game following a nightmarish road trip across a 1980s Americana, Dead Static Drive blends weird fiction and uncanny Eldritch themes with a spooky unease underlying this small-town life.

Sniper Elite: Resistance (Cloud, Console, and PC – November 5

Now with Game Pass Premium

Offering unparalleled sniping mechanics, stealth and tactical third-person combat, Sniper Elite: Resistance turns the attention of the award-winning series towards a hidden war, far from the front lines, deep within the heart of occupied France. Bring a friend – the full campaign can be experienced in co-op.

Egging On (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 6

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! This game is hard-boiled. Face the challenge of being a real, fragile egg. Escape the hen-house and jump, roll and climb your way through a farm shop, factory, and other perilous environments. With some determination, you might just reach your freedom.

Whiskerwood (PC) – November 6

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! Establish a home for your industrious mice under the oppressive paw of your cat overlords in this city builder featuring complex simulations, intricate production chains, and the age-old rivalry between cat and mouse.

Voidtrain (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 7

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Premium

Join the crew of an interdimensional express and set off into the mysterious Void. From drifting minefields to glowing horizons, every stop brings new perils and discoveries. Expand your train, craft gear, battle strange creatures, and piece together the hidden history of this uncanny world – solo or with friends.

Great God Grove (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 11

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Premium

The world is ending and the gods are squabbling! Suck up and launch speech bubbles in a wacky world of puzzles, puppets, and weird gods… or the rift will consume us all! With the sky splitting and the gods in disarray, who’s gonna join the Bizzyboys to help save the world from a-pocky-lips???

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 11

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Premium

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris is the sequel to the critically-acclaimed Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, and the first-ever four-player co-op experience with Lara Croft. Players must work together to explore the temple, defeat hordes of enemies from the Egyptian underworld, solve devious puzzles, and avoid deadly traps.

Pigeon Simulator (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 11

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! As a small, but esteemed member of the top secret Paranormal Examination and Kontainment unit, it’s your job to locate, identify, neutralize, and extract dangerous anomalies that have begun to terrorize New Squawk City. Team up with up to three other pigeons to purge the city of the cryptid threat and most importantly, meet your quotas in this co-op extraction game!

Relic Hunters Legend (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 12

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Premium

Relic Hunters Legend is a fast-paced looter shooter RPG where teamwork, powerful builds, and epic loot collide. Battle through different types of missions, uncover lost memories of the galaxy, and take down Duke Ducan’s empire, solo or with friends!

Winter Burrow (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 12

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! Winter Burrow is a cozy woodland survival game where you play as a mouse returning to your childhood home. Gather resources, craft, knit warm sweaters, bake, befriend the forest locals, rebuild your burrow, and try to survive the winter.

In Case You Missed It

Keeper (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

From Lee Petty and Double Fine Productions, Keeper is a story told without words, in which a long-forgotten lighthouse is awakened and, joined by a spirited seabird, it embarks upon a heartening tale of unlikely companionship, and an unexpected journey into realms beyond understanding.

The Outer Worlds 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

The Outer Worlds 2 is the eagerly-awaited sequel to the award-winning first-person sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment (just look at the exciting number of dashes in this sentence!). Time to clear your calendar – get ready for an action-packed adventure with a new crew, new weapons, and new enemies in a new colony!

Ninja Gaiden 4 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! The definitive ninja hack and slash franchise returns with Ninja Gaiden 4! Embark on a cutting-edge adventure where legacy meets innovation in this high-octane blend of style and no-holds-barred combat.

Pacific Drive (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Premium

Pacific Drive is a first-person driving survival game with your car as your only companion. Navigate a surreal reimagining of the Pacific Northwest and face supernatural dangers as you venture into the Olympic Exclusion Zone. Gather precious resources and investigate what’s been left behind in the Zone; unravel a long-forgotten mystery while learning exactly what it takes to survive in this unpredictable, hostile environment.

DLC / Game Updates

Age of Empires IV: Dynasties of the East – Available today

Dynasties of the East is a bold new expansion for Age of Empires IV, introducing four variant civilizations, each with unique units, tech trees, and strategic flavor inspired by real-world Eastern dynasties. Command the powerful Golden Horde, the ambitious Macedonian Dynasty, the tactical Sengoku Daimyo, and the versatile Tughlaq Dynasty – each offering new ways to master the battlefield.

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die Wager’s Gauntlet Update – Available now

The Black Die stirs once more… Wager’s Gauntlet Update is now live! Face weekly challenges, earn stylish rewards, and uncover new weapon enhancements, relics, and ability cards. Ready to roll?

Stellaris: Console Edition – Xbox Series X|S Update – November 6

The greatest sci-fi 4X game, now in 4K – with better performance, bigger galaxies and more content! Whether you’re exploring the unknown, discovering the mysteries of the cosmos, or conquering it for the glory of your empire, more galactic strategy than ever before awaits you.

In-Game Benefits

Superball: Unlock Heroes and More (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Join Superball with Xbox Game Pass and enjoy a year of exclusive rewards! Instantly unlock 16 heroes. Every season in Year One (5–6 seasons): +10 Battle Pass levels, 500 Nano Gold, and 5 Lucky Cards.

Sea of Thieves: Claim a celebratory Emote! (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available today

For a limited time, dance a jig and celebrate your latest adventure with some fancy feet (or peg) work. Perk content requires Sea of Thieves to use.

Smite 2: Get the Epic Seraph’s Bow Neith Skin (PC and Xbox Series X|S) – November 5

Turn the tide with angelic aim. Claim this drop to get Neith’s Epic Seraph’s Bow skin!

Leaving November 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon, so be sure to jump back in before they go. If you want to keep the fun going, you can save up to 20% off your purchase to keep them in your library.

Blacksmith Master (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) Football Manager 2024 (PC)

(PC) Football Manager 2024 Console Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Frostpunk (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Spirittea (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Heart of Chernobyl (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

