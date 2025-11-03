MSI Claw Handheld PCs Have Started Getting Xbox Full Screen Experience Mode - News

The MSI Claw handheld PCs have started getting the Xbox Full Screen Experience mode that first launched with the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X last month. It is available for Windows Insiders.

The Xbox Full Screen Experience mode is a new mode that boots Windows-based PC handhelds into the Xbox app instead of the full version of Windows. This mode reduces the load of the OS and improves the performance of games.

The Windows Insider Blog states the preview has begun "rolling out to MSI Claw models," with "additional OEMs enabling their handhelds in the coming months."

"Following the initial launch of the full screen experience (FSE) on the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, today’s preview to Windows Insiders expands availability to additional Windows 11 handheld devices currently in market," reads the blog post.

"Designed with console-style navigation in mind, the Xbox PC app paired with the full screen experience delivers a clean, distraction-free interface for handheld gaming. You’ll get smooth task switching and optimized performance, with background processes minimized and non-essential tasks deferred—so gameplay stays responsive and uninterrupted."

In order to enable the Xbox Full Screen Experience mode on supported devices users must go to "Settings > Gaming > Full screen experience, then select Xbox as your home app. Once enabled, you can access FSE from Task View and Game Bar or configure your handheld to enter full screen experience on startup."

