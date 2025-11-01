Sigma Star Saga DX Launches in Early 2026 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

WayForward announced the shoot 'em up RPG, Sigma Star Saga DX, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in early 2026.

The game is an enhanced version of the 2005 Game Boy Advance game Sigma Star Saga. It is running on Limited Run Games' Carbon Engine.

Sigma Star Saga DX is a refined version of the unique 2005 adventure / RPG / shoot ’em up hybrid.

Originally published by Namco on Game Boy Advance, Sigma Star Saga is a genre-shattering science-fiction adventure that transitions from character-driven top-down exploration to real-time side-scrolling space-shooter action when battle begins. As elite Earth pilot Ian Recker, players must infiltrate the invading Krill empire and defeat them from within by traversing numerous planets, interacting with memorable NPCs, and wielding dozens of types of weapon data that allow for thousands of powerful combinations for Recker’s ship.

Newly updated for the game’s 20th anniversary, Sigma Star Saga DX retains all of the gameplay and content of the original release, but adds numerous refinements including an improved map, decreased random encounter rate, rebalanced EXP system, modified hit boxes, adjusted auto-fire, enhanced dialogue, additional save points, assorted bug fixes and quality-of-life updates, and more.

Features:

The Game Boy Advance classic returns after 20 years!

Top-down RPG-style exploration mixed with action-packed space-shooter battles!

Survive as a double agent for the humans and the Krill, and discover the secret of the six planets

Stunning pixel-art graphics and fantastic soundtrack

Explore using tools like the Scanner, Krill Boots, Wings, and more

Customize your ship with more than 70 different Gun Data items yielding over 20,000 combinations

Branching story with multiple endings

The definitive DX version adds an improved map, decreased random encounter rate, rebalanced EXP system, updated script, various bug fixes, and other enhancements

