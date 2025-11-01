BloodRayne: Definitive Collection Announced for PS5 and Switch - News

Publisher Strictly Limited Games and developer Ziggurat Interactive have announced BloodRayne: Definitive Collection for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

The collection includes BloodRayne: Revamped, BloodRayne 2: Revamped, and BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites.

Read details on the collection below:

The collection features all three games from the iconic action horror series, which first made (crimson) waves in the early 2000’s. Starring red-headed dhampir (half-human half-vampire) Rayne (voiced by Laura Bailey), the series takes the protagonist on blood-soaked adventures. Rayne confronts the Third Reich in BloodRayne, goes on a rampage against her siblings in BloodRayne 2, and hacks, slashes and feeds her way through an underground castle as Bailey and Troy Baker reprise their roles in BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites.

Exclusive, physical Limited Editions of BloodRayne: Definitive Collection will be available for collectors on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, marking the very first time the entire enhanced collection will be available in one physical release. The enhancements in the ReVamped versions of the first two games include improved graphics, cinematics, and atmospheric effects, all presented in high-definition.

