Animal Crossing: New Horizons Getting Switch 2 Edition and Free Content Update - News

/ 534 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo announced Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be getting a Nintendo Switch 2 version and a free content update on January 15.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition features a higher resolution, mouse controls, in-game megaphone that uses the system’s built-in microphone, online play for up to 12 players, and CameraPlay. It will be available for $64.99 for new owners, while a paid upgrade pack will be available for $4.99 for those who own the Switch version.

View the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and free update announcement trailer below:

Read details below:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons invites you to create your island paradise at your own pace as you garden, fish, decorate, hunt for bugs and fossils, get to know the animal residents and more. The time of day and seasons mirror the ebb and flow of real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 with several enhancements to enjoy, including:

Improved resolution (4K in TV mode).

Mouse controls with the right Joy-Con 2 controller to decorate indoors, create Custom Designs and even compose hand-written bulletin-board messages.

Locate residents by calling their names using the in-game megaphone item and the built-in Nintendo Switch 2 microphone.

Join 12-player sessions for online sessions if everyone is playing the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

Play with friends via CameraPlay. Connect a compatible USB camera (sold separately) and see their reactions in-game while exploring your island together.

Nintendo Switch 2 players can purchase digital or physical versions of the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of the game when it launches Jan. 15for $64.99 MSRP, and if they already have the game for Nintendo Switch, a paid upgrade pack will also be available for $4.99 MSRP. Pre-orders for the paid upgrade pack are available starting today on the My Nintendo Store and Nintendo eShop.

And both versions of the game will receive new features to experience, including:

Resort Hotel’s Grand Opening: A resort hotel is opening on the pier, and it’s run by Kapp’n’s family. To bring in guests from off the island, you’ll help out by decorating guest rooms and more. Plus, find new furniture and clothing at the souvenir shop and dress up mannequins with outfits that guests can wear.

A resort hotel is opening on the pier, and it’s run by Kapp’n’s family. To bring in guests from off the island, you’ll help out by decorating guest rooms and more. Plus, find new furniture and clothing at the souvenir shop and dress up mannequins with outfits that guests can wear. Making Island Life More Convenient : Want a fresh start? Resetti is on hand with a convenient Reset Service to help tidy up your island. Additionally, you can now upgrade your home storage to hold up to 9,000 items, and store trees, shrubs and flowers there, too.

: Want a fresh start? Resetti is on hand with a convenient Reset Service to help tidy up your island. Additionally, you can now upgrade your home storage to hold up to 9,000 items, and store trees, shrubs and flowers there, too. Slumber Island: Players with a Nintendo Switch Online membership can design and save up to three islands and play with friends online. Select the size and layout of the island, build and design it collaboratively, access your inventory and decorate, plus invite residents from your home island.

Players with a Nintendo Switch Online membership can design and save up to three islands and play with friends online. Select the size and layout of the island, build and design it collaboratively, access your inventory and decorate, plus invite residents from your home island. Collaborations: Collect Nintendo items like the Ultra Hand and Nintendo consoles in-game to add some classic flair to your island. Nintendo Switch Online members can play select classic Nintendo titles in-game when interacting with specific Nintendo console items, too! LEGO items will also make their debut with this update. And use select The Legend of Zelda and Splatoon series amiibo to invite certain characters — and unlock various items inspired by those series.

New island experiences await when both the free update and Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launch Jan. 15.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles