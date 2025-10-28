Dispatch and Jurassic World Evolution 3 Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

Battlefield 6 has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 44, 2025, which ended October 28, 2025.

There were three games that debuted in the top 10 this week with Dispatch in second place, RV There Yet? in third place, and Jurassic World Evolution 3 in eighth place.

There were also pre-orders for three games in the top 10 with ARC Raiders in fifth place, Football Manager 26 in seventh place, and The Outer Worlds 2 in ninth place.

Escape From Duckov is in fourth place, Steam Deck is in sixth place, and EA Sports FC 26 is in 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Battlefield 6 Dispatch - NEW RV There Yet? - NEW Escape From Duckov ARC Raiders - Pre-orders Steam Deck Football Manager 26 - Pre-orders Jurassic World Evolution 3 - NEW The Outer Worlds 2 - Pre-orders EA Sports FC 26

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield 6 Dispatch - NEW RV There Yet? - NEW Escape From Duckov ARC Raiders - Pre-orders Steam Deck Football Manager 26 - Pre-orders Jurassic World Evolution 3 - NEW The Outer Worlds 2 - Pre-orders

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

