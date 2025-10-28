EA Management is Urging Staff to Use AI for a Wide Range of Tasks - News

Electronic Arts (EA) management has been urging employees over the past year to use a AI for a wide range of tasks that include coding, concept art, and more. This is according to current EA staff that spoke with Business Insider under anonymity.

Some of the staff talked with say the AI tools they are being encouraged to use produce "flawed code" that has to be fixed.

A former Respawn employee that was among 100 laid off this past spring believes he was let go because AI was reviewing and summarizing feedback from play testers. This is a job he usually did.

Others are expected to train the AI software by giving it their own work and are worried doing so will cause the demand for character artists and level designers to fall.

Internal documents obtained by Business Insider shows some EA employees are expected to complete AI training courses, use AI tools everyday, and use generative AI like "a thought partner."

EA as part of its 10-K Securities and Exchange Commission filing in May revealed it was using AI tools more.

"We are integrating artificial intelligence tools and technologies into our business and development processes," reads the EA filing. "The use of artificial intelligence might present social and ethical issues that, if not managed appropriately, may result in legal and reputational harm, cause consumers to lose confidence in our business and brands and negatively impact our financial and operating results."

