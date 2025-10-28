Peter Molyneux: 'Masters of Albion is a Redemption Title' Following Years of Overpromising - News

/ 204 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Peter Molyneux, the creator of Fable and Black & White, discussed his next game, Masters of Albion, with Edge magazine.

He admitted he overpromised what his next game could do and would underdeliver those promises.

"I think that line in Fable – ‘for every choice, a consequence’ – wasn’t delivered on well enough," said Molyneux (via VideoGamesChronicle). "I think the possession mechanic that we had in Dungeon Keeper wasn’t delivered on enough. The open-world freedom that we had in Black & White, I think it was good at the start, but it didn’t deliver enough at the end.

"And Masters Of Albion is an opportunity to mix all those together. Even though one is an RTS, one is a god game, and one is a roleplaying game, why the fuck can’t we mix them all together?

"And I don’t know if it’s going to work. It’s so important to me, this game, because to a certain extent it’s about redemption. I admit now that I did overpromise on things, and said things that I shouldn’t have said about Curiosity. But I only ever did that because I thought it was the right thing to do at the time. And so Masters Of Albion is a redemption title for me. But also, it’s my last game. It just is."

He added, "For me, it’s the most significant title that I’ve ever done, for sure. And I’ll tell you the amazing thing – it’s going to fucking work. It really is. It’s like nothing you’ve ever played before, but it’s still unbelievably familiar. It is Black & White, it is Dungeon Keeper, and it is Fable, but it’s a completely new genre. And it shouldn’t really work, but it does.

"I can’t call this a great game. That’s the wrong thing for me to say, because if I say in the press ‘Masters Of Albion is going to be a great game’, that’s a promise. So I’m not saying that. What I’m saying is, it’s a unique experience, which is unbelievably intimate and familiar to any person who played Fable, Black & White and Dungeon Keeper. If I turn around and say ‘this is going to be my greatest game’, that’s when I get in trouble."

Molyneux did state Masters of Albion will be his last game.

"I know people are going to say ‘come on, it won’t be your last game,'" he said. "But, you know, I’m 66 years old. I’m working as hard as I’ve ever worked in my life. And I just haven’t got the life energy left to do this again. Everything that I’ve done… it just feels like this is the bet, you know? I’ve put all my chips on the table."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles