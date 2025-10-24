Factorio – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Announced, to Launch 'As Soon As Possible' - News

Wube Software has announced Factorio – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, with it set to launch "as soon as possible."

Users who own Factorio on the Nintendo Switch will be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 version for free. The Switch 2 version of the Space Age DLC will launch at the same time.

Factorio is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG, Humble Store, and direct download.

Read details on the Switch 2 version below:

Similar to other games, we decided to release a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, an upgrade you can get if you own the game for the original Switch. If you don't have the game you can get it as part of a 'bundle' which is the game with the Switch 2 edition upgrade. Nintendo has some more information/clarification about Switch 2 editions here.

The upgraded version will feature:

Better resolution. The game will run on the screen's native 1080p resolution instead of 720p. When docked, it supports all resolutions, including 2160p (4K).

Variable refresh rate support for the console's screen.

Some higher quality animations.

Some higher resolution sprites.

Other visual improvements.

Faster loading times.

Ability to build much larger bases.

Mouse mode support. Using the Joy-Con Mouse Sensor, the left or right Joy-Con can be used as a mouse.

The price for this upgrade will be... free. We don't believe paying for a technical upgrade is reasonable. For players who want to support us, and want more content, they can get the Space Age expansion.

Factorio: Space Age

We are happy to announce that Factorio: Space Age will be coming soon to the Switch 2, as a DLC priced at $35. It will feature the same content as the PC version, nothing was removed or trimmed down.

For full details on the Space age expansion, check out the Space Age content page.

Release date

Both the Factorio - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and the Space Age DLC for Switch 2 will release at the same time. The release date is... as soon as possible.

Like with the release for the original Nintendo Switch, the certification and store setup can take a long time. I don't want to delay the release by setting a conservative release date, but I also don't want to promise a release date that we might miss.

We are aiming for a December release, so you can get a nice gift before Christmas. Not an official release date, just something we are aiming for.

