System Shock Remake Coming to Switch 2 and Switch Later This Year - News

/ 365 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nightdive Studios announced 2023's remake of System Shock will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch later this year. The Switch 2 version will ship with the full game on the card.

System Shock remake first released for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG in May 2023, and for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in May 2024.

View the Switch 2 and Switch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Nightdive Studios’ stunningly faithful recreation of the 1994 science-fiction action shooter / immersive sim was released to critical acclaim for PC in 2023 and consoles in 2024. Soon, Nintendo gamers will experience this classic for the very first time; the original evil rogue AI, SHODAN, will flaunt her superiority from the palms of their hands as they journey through the dark depths of Citadel Station.

The System Shock remake combines the gameplay of the original title with high-definition visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface, and new sounds and music. A legion of hostile and mutated creatures—created and controlled by the delightfully villainous SHODAN—await players as they make their way through Citadel Station. Players will also encounter traps, puzzles, and secrets in their pursuit of escape. A combination of stealth, cunning, and futuristic weaponry will be required to survive.

During development, Nightdive Studios worked closely with many of the original System Shock team members, including Terri Brosius, the original voice of one of gaming’s most iconic villains: SHODAN.

In the Switch 2 and Switch ports of System Shock, players can expect an array of features such as Joy-Con 2 mouse support for the Switch 2, gyro aiming, various community-request features, and 1080p 60 frames per second support on Switch 2.

Features:

Unravel the chilling story of SHODAN’s rise and explore the mysteries of Citadel Station, piecing together the truth in this atmospheric science-fiction world.

Face perilous traps, puzzles, and a legion of hostile and mutated creatures—created and controlled by the villainous SHODAN herself.

Choose between a male or female-presenting Hacker protagonist.

Improved gyro aiming and Joy-Con 2 mouse support adds gameplay versatility for both controller and mouse and keyboard players.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles