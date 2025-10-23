Bethesda Announces Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition, Headed to Switch 2 in 2026 - News

Bethesda Softworks has announced Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition. It will be launch on November 10 for all platforms it is currently available - the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Microsoft Store. It will also release for the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

View the reveal trailer below:

View the Switch 2 teaser trailer below:

Read details below:

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition

Play the definitive edition of Fallout 4. It’s been ten years since players first stepped out of Vault 111 and into the post-nuclear world. To mark the occasion, Bethesda Game Studios is thrilled to announce Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition. This is the ultimate celebration of a beloved classic, bringing together the complete Fallout 4 experience on November 10!

This special release includes the base game and the six official add-ons: “Automatron,” “Far Harbor,” “Nuka-World,” and the “Workshop” expansions. Whether you’re building settlements, battling robots, or exploring the mysteries of the Commonwealth, every adventure is here.

But that’s not all! The Anniversary Edition also bundles over 150 pieces of Creation Club content, including fan favorites and previously unreleased items designed to enhance your journey. From new weapons and different Dogmeat breeds like a husky or a Dalmatian, to gameplay tweaks and quest expansions, there’s something for every Vault Dweller.

Celebrate a decade of adventure, survival, and choice in a world forever changed. The wasteland is yours to explore again.

Switch 2 Version

The definitive edition of Fallout 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. It’s been ten years since players first stepped out of Vault 111 and into the post-nuclear world. To mark the occasion, Bethesda Game Studios is thrilled to announce Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition. This is the ultimate celebration of a beloved classic, bringing together the complete Fallout 4 experience on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

