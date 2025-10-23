Bethesda Announces Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition, Headed to Switch 2 in 2026 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 419 Views
Bethesda Softworks has announced Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition. It will be launch on November 10 for all platforms it is currently available - the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Microsoft Store. It will also release for the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.
View the reveal trailer below:
View the Switch 2 teaser trailer below:
Read details below:
Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition
Play the definitive edition of Fallout 4. It’s been ten years since players first stepped out of Vault 111 and into the post-nuclear world. To mark the occasion, Bethesda Game Studios is thrilled to announce Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition. This is the ultimate celebration of a beloved classic, bringing together the complete Fallout 4 experience on November 10!
This special release includes the base game and the six official add-ons: “Automatron,” “Far Harbor,” “Nuka-World,” and the “Workshop” expansions. Whether you’re building settlements, battling robots, or exploring the mysteries of the Commonwealth, every adventure is here.
But that’s not all! The Anniversary Edition also bundles over 150 pieces of Creation Club content, including fan favorites and previously unreleased items designed to enhance your journey. From new weapons and different Dogmeat breeds like a husky or a Dalmatian, to gameplay tweaks and quest expansions, there’s something for every Vault Dweller.
Celebrate a decade of adventure, survival, and choice in a world forever changed. The wasteland is yours to explore again.
Switch 2 Version
The definitive edition of Fallout 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. It’s been ten years since players first stepped out of Vault 111 and into the post-nuclear world. To mark the occasion, Bethesda Game Studios is thrilled to announce Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition. This is the ultimate celebration of a beloved classic, bringing together the complete Fallout 4 experience on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.
That's like a over 10 year old game at this point...... who that wants to play that, hasn't already?
Why was a 2 minute trailer necessary to announce that the game is just being bundled into 1 package? lol
Wish they'd bring 3 and New Vegas out to Switch 2 (and PlayStation).
3 remaster was on the Bethesda roadmap during the ABK hearings alongside the Oblivion remaster (which has since been released) So 3 for sure will be re-releasing at some point. Todd Howard teased at the end that they're excited to show what they've been working on. We know it ain't Fallout 5 since they confirmed they're not gonna work on that until after Elder Scrolls 6 lol.
I'm betting on it only being 3 though. Bethesda is weird about New Vegas when it comes to the game for some reason.
It's because it was made by Obsidian, not Bethesda in Maryland. There was also some bad blood over the game because Bethesda contractually tied a bonus payment to NV's Metacritic score being 85 or above (it scored 84), and Obsidian really needed that bonus. It probably doesn't help Todd Howard's ego any that NV is popular with fans because it was a beefier RPG than Fallout 3. I mean, I would definitely buy a remake of 3, I had a good time with it, but New Vegas was on a whole other level.