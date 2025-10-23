Elden Ring Tarnished Edition for Switch 2 Delayed to 2026 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 338 Views
Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware announced Elden Ring Tarnished Edition for the Nintendo Switch 2 has been delayed from 2025 to 2026.
"Regarding the Nintendo Switch 2 Elden Ring Tarnished Edition, which was scheduled for release in 2025, we have determined that additional time is required for game performance adjustments, and we will therefore be changing the release to 2026," said FromSoftware.
"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to all users who have been looking forward to the release of this title. We will continue to make adjustments to deliver it in the best possible form, so we kindly ask for your understanding. Thank you very much for your patience."
Elden Ring and the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion are available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.
That's good to hear considering performance was in an unplayable state as of a few weeks ago. No point in releasing the biggest 3rd party game yet on S2 and have it not even worth buying.
Yeah, that was a given at this point. Give us the full game on a cart and all is good.
I hope people don't comment on this article blaming Fromsoft. They are great devs and got the game working on the ancient and weak PS4 and XBone. The Xbone version actually ran very badly too so I'm wondering why they were OK with releasing a poorly performing game on XBone, but not on Switch 2
Elden ring on consoles is not locked 60fps. It has issues and bugs too while looking like an ugly game. So yes it comes down to the dev which fromsoftware always struggles with. It had issues on Xbox series x , s and ps5
Wrong. If you play the PS4 version on PS5 you get a perfectly locked 60fps. They are capable of having a game lock to 60 but they chose to be ambitious and have fluctuations.