Elden Ring Tarnished Edition for Switch 2 Delayed to 2026

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware announced Elden Ring Tarnished Edition for the Nintendo Switch 2 has been delayed from 2025 to 2026.

"Regarding the Nintendo Switch 2 Elden Ring Tarnished Edition, which was scheduled for release in 2025, we have determined that additional time is required for game performance adjustments, and we will therefore be changing the release to 2026," said FromSoftware.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to all users who have been looking forward to the release of this title. We will continue to make adjustments to deliver it in the best possible form, so we kindly ask for your understanding. Thank you very much for your patience."

Elden Ring and the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion are available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

