Multiplayer Horror Survival Game Nightholme Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC

FunPlus subsidiary Studio Ellipsis has announced PvPvE horror survival game, Nightholme, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"After opening our studio doors last year, we’re thrilled to share our first game, Nightholme,” said Studio Ellipsis head and Nightholme creator Alexandre Amancio.

"Our team of both newcomers and industry veterans set out to create a one-of-a-kind multiplayer horror experience that’s as terrifying as it is unpredictable, where every match feels like its own unique story of survival. The last thing anyone needs is another generic multiplayer game, so with Nightholme we’ve made sure that we’re offering a fresh and exciting experience to fans of horror and extraction games.

"We’ve infused this multiplayer focused genre with a gripping long-term narrative and expanded to new territory by embracing the horror elements inherent to our dark fantasy world. We can’t wait for players to step into the game, test their courage, and discover what lurks in the shadows together."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Transform. Hunt. Escape.

Nightholme is a player-versus-player-versus-environment horror action game where three-player squads track nightmarish bosses, outplay rival teams, and survive an ever-shifting city overrun by the Gloom. To defeat the monsters you need to become one.

Strategic Multiplayer Player-Versus-Player-Versus-Environment

Plan each run with intent. Choose your character, a Grimrunner, drink Nocturn—a dangerous transforming potion to lock in your archetype, and shape your build through a flexible skill tree. Every choice changes how you move, fight, and survive.

Dynamic Transformations and Tactical Depth

Switching archetypes isn’t just cosmetic—it rewires your entire playstyle. Each form comes with distinct strengths, counters, and synergies that reward scouting, timing, and smart team comps.

Boss Hunts and Progression

Follow clues, push through escalating threats, and clash with other squads on the way to a Nightwalker boss. Every encounter shifts with the map’s conditions, forcing new tactics under pressure. Win, and carry power forward with persistent upgrades between the sessions.

Living City and Event System

Explore a corrupted urban open world where encounters and conditions evolve – routes change, enemies mutate, opportunities appear and vanish. No two hunts play the same.

Outplay the Living, Survive the Dead

The rival trio squads are after the same prize. Read their builds, bait their mistakes, and decide when to engage or disappear. The wrong fight at the wrong time will cost you everything.

World and Lore

Nightholme‘s lore peels back a layered, haunted history—cosmic horror interwoven with classic horror tropes and archetypes, reimagined in unsettling, unexpected ways. The deeper you dig, the stranger it gets.

Nightholme expands beyond the traditional player-versus-player-versus-environment loop, adding more to the core experience by offering deeper, sustained, and immersive gameplay and progression. With stealth and survival as core pillars, players will make strategic and tactical choices that shape their experience in this dynamic and horrific open world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

