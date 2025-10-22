Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Sales Top 1 Million Units - News

posted 5 hours ago

Sega announced Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has sold over one million units worldwide.

Players have raced 74.5 million times, played in over 31.5 million Grands Prix, and competed in over 13 million Ranked Matches.

A free update that adds Joker from Persona 5 as a playable character is now available. It also adds Joker's vehicle the Arsene Wing, three new Joker-themed songs added to the Jukebox, and special emotes and sounds.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 25. It will also launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 this holiday.

