Marvel Cosmic Invasion Launches December 1 for All Major Platforms

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games announced Marvel Cosmic Invasion will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on December 1.

Newly confirmed playable characters include Phoenix and the Invincible Iron Man, alongside the previously announced Captain America, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Storm, Phyla-Vell, Venom, Nova, She-Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, Silver Surfer, Beta Ray Bill, Black Panther, and Cosmic Ghost Rider.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Marvel Cosmic Invasion, the immortal Super Villain Annihilus has launched an unprecedented attack across the galaxy, threatening all life as we know it. Fighters, both Earth-born and cosmic, must now join forces in a star-spanning adventure against the deadly Annihilation Wave. Choosing from a unique roster of characters, brawl through the streets of New York City all the way to the depths of the Negative Zone to foil Annihilus’ vow to spread death across the cosmos.

Phoenix and Invincible Iron Man join an already exciting lineup including superheroes Captain America, She-HULK, Rocket Racoon, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Storm, Phyla-Vell, Venom, Nova, Black Panther, Beta Ray Bill, Cosmic Ghost Rider, and Silver Surfer. With 15 playable heroes, Marvel Cosmic Invasion gives players an incredible variety of skills and styles to mix and match as they traverse across the cosmos in a star-spanning adventure.

Choose and control your own team of two characters while tagging between them mid-fight with the innovative Cosmic Swap system, capitalizing on distinct superpowers and special attacks to create unique team-ups and dish out devastating damage.

Unlock stellar powerups and rewards while experimenting with different duos and bash through a fantastic collection of locales and nemeses from the Marvel universe. Marvel Cosmic Invasion‘s action includes a range of accessibility features, empowering the whole family to be Super Heroes (or Villains) and supports four player drop-in / drop-out local and online cooperative play with cross-play.

After setting the bar for arcade-inspired beat ‘em ups with the acclaimed, multimillion-selling smash hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Dotemu and Tribute Games modernize the timeless fun of brawlers with exciting tag-team fighting and a multi-era celebration of the most iconic comic book universe in Marvel Cosmic Invasion. A masterful pixel art style perfectly embodies the spirit of classic Marvel character designs, resulting in thrilling action that’d look right at home in an arcade cabinet.

