Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala Has Stepped Down

Remedy Entertainment announced CEO Tero Virtala has stepped down effective immediately. He has been CEO since August 2016 and will continue to work at the developer during an agreed upon transition period to support the handover CEO duties.

Markus Maki will serve as interim CEO as the company searches for a new CEO starting today, October 22, 2025. He is one of the founder of the company and been a member of the board since 1995 and was the Chairman of the Board. He is also a member of the company's core management team that is responsible for production.

Once a new CEO is appointed, Maki will step down as the Chairman of the Board and continue as an ordinary member of the Board. The Board has elected Henri Osterlund as the new Chairman of the Board.

I want to thank Tero Virtala for his substantial contribution to the management of Remedy since 2016. I personally thank Tero for good cooperation and wish him all the best for the future," said Remedy interim CEO Markus Maki.

